WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • WATCH LIVE: CTV News at 6 for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

    Tonight's broadcast of CTV News Winnipeg at 6 has been pre-emptd for football. You can watch the newscast streaming live from our website at 6 p.m. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News