WINNIPEG – A city that waited close to 30 years for its CFL team to bring home a championship will celebrate Tuesday.

CTV News Winnipeg will broadcast a live stream of the parade in our noon television newscast and on this page, beginning at 12 p.m. CT.

The stream will be carried through the celebration after the parade at The Forks, expected to wrap up at around 3 p.m.

The parade route begins at Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue, before turning south on Main Street, then veering onto William Stephenson Way and into The Forks.

Temporary road closures in the area will begin at 11 a.m.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers arrived in the city Monday, fresh off the team’s 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris celebrates winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)