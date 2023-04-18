Watch out for ‘not for resale’ markings on baby formula: Harvest Manitoba

Harvest Manitoba and a Winnipeg mother who recently bought baby formula want families to keep an eye out for donated cans being resold for profit.

Mom of three Samantha Weir said she reported a Winnipeg store to Harvest Manitoba and police on Monday after she sent a family member to buy baby formula there over the weekend.

She told CTV News when her family member returned with the eight cans of Good Start baby formula, they quickly noticed they all had ‘Harvest – Not for Resale’ clearly marked on them.

She said her family member did not notice the markings at the store because they were brought out already in bags.

“So then when I took out the bags, I noticed all the signs on the cans and that they're on the inside of the cans,” she said.

“I think that’s disgusting and dirty that they are selling milk that’s free.”

Samantha Weir feeds her month-old son Jaxon. (Source: Michelle Gerwing/CTV News Winnipeg)

Weir said she found out about the store through a post on a parenting social media page about four weeks ago.

She said she needed formula for her newborn son, and her brand is very hard to find because of a supply shortage.

She added she previously bought more cans from the same store four weeks earlier for $20 each, but those did not have the Harvest Manitoba markings on them.

RESOLD FORMULA REPORTED TO POLICE, HARVEST MANITOBA

Winnipeg Police confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg this case is being looked into.

Harvest Manitoba also confirmed it too received a report about formula reselling and is investigating.

“We want to get to the bottom of it,” said Harvest Manitoba President and CEO Vince Barletta.

Barletta said the markings on the cans are consistent with the procedures Harvest Manitoba has in place to prevent this sort of thing from happening.

He said they started writing on the cans with permanent marker several years ago when donated formula was popping up for sale on ecommerce platforms.

He explained they use marker because it cannot be removed, like a label or sticker could.

"We do that at Harvest to make sure that this formula, which is supported by our donors, isn't being resold and unfortunately, in spite of those labels being clearly marked, that formula was being resold at a local store in the community," he said.

Barletta said hearing this is happening in the community is disappointing, but it also speaks to the lengths someone who is experiencing poverty may go to.

"We know a lot of people are struggling. A lot of people are having a hard time making ends meet from all walks of life, and that’s what’s driving people to use food banks," said Barletta. "It may be that someone out of desperation who receives baby formula through a Harvest program sought to resell, and those are obviously disappointing circumstances."

HARVEST MANITOBA SEEING RISE IN FOOD BANK USAGE

Barletta said the organization has seen record high numbers, with nearly 22,000 families seen last month through its network of food banks, which equates to 47,000 Manitobans.

He said Good Start is the brand of baby formula given out through Harvest’s First Steps Child Nutrition Program.

Barletta said this program helps 500 families a month around Manitoba. Each month, a family receives two cans of formula among other baby supplies.

Barletta is asking both those in the market for baby formula and retailers to be vigilant about looking for Harvest Manitoba’s markings on cans and report any being resold or being returned for a cash refund.

“Help us make sure that we're able to keep this formula in the hands of moms and babies who need it," he said. "If you are a shopkeeper, that in spite of seeing that label which is clearly marked, are taking that formula and putting it on your shelves to resell it at mark-up, shame on you."

Barletta said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

"The vast, vast majority of that formula that is being distributed through our foodbanks is ending up in baby bottles where it belongs."

Weir said she will not be going back to the store where the Harvest Manitoba cans came from and hopes the person responsible gets fined.

However, because her baby needs the formula, she will keep some of the cans.

At the same time, she also said she wants to help out other moms and she will be giving away some cans.

“I’m just going to post on a family group on social media and put them up for free and give a couple moms some milk because I know what it's like to struggle."

She’s hoping the baby formula shortage will end soon. In the meantime she said she may also go to Harvest Manitoba to get formula.