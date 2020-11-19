WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after finding a person who had been shot by Winnipeg police one year earlier in an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

The shooting happened on Nov.11, 2019 in the River Heights area of Winnipeg. According to reports at the time, police said officers tried to stop the vehicle, which then rammed two police cars and broke free.

During the incident, an officer with the Winnipeg Police Service fired their gun at a vehicle.

Police said a passenger of the vehicle took off on foot, and the driver of the vehicle drove off, eventually crashing into a fence near Brock-Corydon School. The IIU said the vehicle was found abandoned near Queenston Street.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), it learned months later, on Jan. 7, 2020, that a person in the vehicle may have been shot.

Nearly one year after the shooting on Nov. 18, 2020, IIU said it had found the person who had been shot and confirmed the injury.

The IIU is mandated to investigate the incident, as it is defined as a serious injury.

The watchdog said no further information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

-with files from CTV's Megan Benedictson