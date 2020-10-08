WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has launched in investigation after three Winnipeg police officers shot a man in a North End back lane while responding to reports of an armed suspect.

As CTV News previously reported, a man was shot by police on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Boyd Avenue and Powers Street.

The IIU said police were responding to a report of a person armed with a gun.

In a video obtained by CTV News, three officers are seen with their guns drawn. The man is not seen in the video.

"Can you hear what we are saying?" an officer is heard on the video saying to the man.

"Do it for your own safety – put down whatever you have," another officer says. "You have numerous loaded firearms pointed at you – put it down."

The video shows officers telling the suspect to "go down on your knees."

Shortly after, two consecutive gunshots are heard, followed by a four-second pause before a third shot is fired.

The IIU said three officers fired their guns, hitting a 26-year-old man. He was taken to the Health Sciences Centre where he remains in stable condition.

The IIU said any injury caused by a police officer firing a gun is defined as a serious injury and it is mandated to investigate.

The police watchdog is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has video footage that may help investigators to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-677-6060.

The IIU said it will not be providing further details as the investigation is ongoing.

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb and Jamie Dowsett