Watchdog says no charges for WPS officer who fatally shot man with a knife

A Winnipeg police officer will not be charged after they fatally shot a man who allegedly tried to stab him and was threatening pedestrians with a knife during an incident in the summer.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) released its report into the shooting, which happened on June 17, saying there were “no reasonable grounds,” to support charges.

According to the IIU report, investigators interviews 16 people who witnessed the incident along with the Winnipeg police officer who shot the man. Surveillance video and dash-cam video from the scene were also examined.

The incident took place at Salter Street and Mountain Avenue at 4:17 p.m.

The Winnipeg police told the IIU that an officer was sitting in his vehicle after a traffic stop when a man carrying a knife came up to the driver’s side of the car. The man “was in an aggressive state,” the notification from police reads, prompting people nearby to honk their horn to alert the officer.

The officer told the IIU investigators the man was yelling at him, saying 'You are going to die' and 'This is the day you are going to die.'

The officer said the man opened the door and tried to stab him. During a struggle, the officer said told IIU investigators he began to beg for his life, telling the man he had a family at home.

When the man was distracted, the officer said he called for help on the police radio.

The officer testified the man then tried to chase pedestrians with the knife, which is when he got out of the police car and pointed his gun at the man, demanding he drop the knife.

When the suspect refused to drop the knife, the officer fired his weapon once, hitting the man in the neck. The man died from his injuries in hospital.

According to the IIU report, 911 operators received three calls that day regarding the man. One caller told 911 the man was experiencing mental health issues during the day and there were concerns for his well-being.

Less than an hour before the shooting, 911 received two more calls. One report said a man was at a restaurant near the intersection of Main Street and Redwood Avenue showing patrons a knife and stabbing at parked vehicles.

The other call to 911 said a person, matching the man's description, was vandalizing a vehicle.

A toxicology report found several drugs in the man's blood, including ethanol, cocaine, diazepam, nordiazepam, zopiclone, and acetaminophen. In the report, Zane Tessler, the civilian director of the IIU, said while the incident is tragic, there would be no charges against the officer after the investigation into the shooting.

“It is my view that, in the full consideration of the circumstances of this incident, the use of lethal force by the subject officer was authorized and justified by law,” Tessler said in the report. The full report can be read below.