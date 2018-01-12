Featured
Water main break floods Main Street intersection
Fog has clouded visibility in the area and the streets are icy. (Source: Ryan Harding/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 8:19AM CST
A water main break on Main Street is causing headaches for morning commuters Friday.
The break happened at the Main Street-Rupertsland Avenue intersection, in the Seven Oaks neighbourhood. The intersection has flooded.
Fog has clouded visibility in the area and the streets are icy.
Crews are now on scene.