A water main break at the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Wentworth Street flooded roads, leaving behind an icy mess.

Cars parked in the area could be seen surrounded by water that reached almost as high as the undercarriage.

The City of Winnipeg said crews are on scene making repairs, and the main was shut off around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning.

The city said real-time updates on water main breaks are available on its new MyUtilityInfo page.