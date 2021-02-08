Advertisement
Water main break floods street in Wolseley
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 6:04PM CST
A water main break leaves the area of Ethelbert Street and Westminster Avenue in Winnipeg flooded on Feb. 8, 2021. (Source: Scott Andersson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A large water main break has flooded a street in Wolseley with icy water.
On Monday evening, the area of Ethelbert Street and Westminster Avenue in Winnipeg flooded. The icy waters reached up to the bumpers of some of the vehicles parked on the street.
CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more details.
This is a developing story. More to come.
