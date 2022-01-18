Water main break forces road closures in Winnipeg

The water main break on Erin Street. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News) The water main break on Erin Street. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Paul Workman: Return to Afghanistan amid Taliban rule

A heavy snowfall and a 6-hour flight delay. Dogs on the runway. Armed Taliban gatekeepers. Two angry men fighting over baggage. That was my return to Kabul after more than a decade, CTV National News’ London Bureau Chief Paul Workman reports from Afghanistan in a piece for CTVNews.ca.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island