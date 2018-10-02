

CTV Winnipeg





A water main break has caused heavy flooding in the underground Portage Place parkade.

A video obtained by CTV News shows water filling the streets near the Promenade and Vaughan Street.

Monthly parkers have been asked to move their cars immediately. There will be attendants and staff to assist with the cars, a notice to parkers said.

The City of Winnipeg said it’s possible people in the downtown area may experience discoloured water over the next 24 hours.

It also said it is not involved in repairs, as the damage occurred to private infrastructure. The city said a contractor working in the area was responsible.