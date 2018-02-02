

CTV Winnipeg





Residents of Swan River have received the okay to return to normal water usage after repairs to one of two broken wells were completed.

The town said repairs are set to begin on the second broken well.

“Everyone in the community is thankful this is over, the stress on our front line workers and those responsible, very relieved,” said Lance Jacobson, deputy mayor of Swan River.

“Everyone can have a shower now,” he added with a laugh.

Residents had been told to refrain from bathing and running dishwashers and washing machines after the town experienced a “major break in its water pumping a distribution system” late last week, prompting a state of emergency to be called.

READ MORE:

Low water supply in Swan River prompts local state of emergency

Water emergency ‘not over,’ no timeline for repairs Swan River residents warned

Repairs get underway to restore water supply in Swan River

Jacobson thanked the business community for how they handled the water crisis, offering volunteers and donations.

With files from Beth Macdonell