Wawanesa opens national headquarters which will bring 1,300 employees to downtown Winnipeg
Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company opened its new national headquarters in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday.
The new building, located in True North Square, is 21 storeys, environmentally sustainable and features 360,000 square feet of work space.
The exterior of the new Wawanesa building (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
The headquarters also features a floor for large meetings, a floor devoted to training and development, an on-site café, a health and wellness floor, and a childcare centre, which will open at a later date. It was developed by True North Real Estate Development and designed by Architecture 49.
“Today we are pleased to welcome Wawanesa and their 5,000 nationwide employees into the True North family with the addition of TNS tower 4, the new national headquarters for Wawanesa,” said Jim Ludlow, president of True North Real Estate Development.
“We like to think of it as a remarkable addition to the impressive new skyline in True North Square and a pivotal project in the revitalization of Winnipeg’s downtown core.”
Wawanesa celebrates the grand opening of its new headquarters in Winnipeg on March 13, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
Wawanesa also announced that it is investing $500,000 to downtown revitalization. This includes $450,000 over three years to Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and $50,000 to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.
“We’re bringing 1,300 employees downtown and community is super important to us,” said Jeff Goy, Wawanesa’s president and CEO.
Goy added that Wawanesa is a company that has business across the country, but its home will always be in Manitoba.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details are coming to light about the family at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Alberta introduces bill to create new police force but says it won't replace RCMP
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
'My job is not to be popular': Trudeau defends carbon pricing increase amid cross-Canada resistance
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
'We own it': Canadian game Canuckle says Wordle owner hasn't sent it copyright notice yet
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.