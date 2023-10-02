'We are dead inside': Mother of 3 lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by a alleged drunk driver last week.
Akech Machuor, 43, died after being struck by a red Audi A4 while crossing the street in St. Vital around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
"She was taking her son to the YMCA, and on her way back home she was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Fermor and St. Mary's," said Maciek Mark, Machuor's cousin.
Mark said Machuor did have the right-of-way while crossing at the green light, but the driver of the Audi ran the red light.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the car fled the scene after hitting Machuor.
Police were able to track down the 25-year-old suspect in the 1000 block of Beaverhill Blvd. He faces several charges, including impaired driving, and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death. The charges have not been tested in court.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) continues to raise awareness about the dangers of driving impaired. Winnipeg chapter president Trevor Ens said it's about making good choices.
"It's about planning ahead, so you're not putting yourself in that position where at the end of the night you’ve had too many or you've ingested cannabis and you're having to make that decision," he said. "Because you're already in a bad frame of mind at that point."
Ens says there are more options than ever for getting a ride home, including ride-sharing service, calling a cab or a friend, or even using a private service to drive you and your car home similar to Operation Red Nose.
Mark said Machuor had just finished her second day of work at her new job that Tuesday. She had lived in Canada for nearly 19 years, having moved here from Kenya in 2004.
"She got a job as a health care aide. Single parent, she raised her kids then she went back to school, completed her high school diploma and applied for health care aide training," Mark said.
His family is devastated by the loss.
"The family are shocked. The family are dead inside. I don't have the words to describe it, we are dead inside."
