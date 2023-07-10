'We are here to stand our ground': Protesters remain at Winnipeg landfill despite order from the city

The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.

A large impassable blockade made up of tires and wooden planks blocks the entrance road at Brady Landfill. Behind it is the camp set up by protesters calling for action from the government to search for the remains of Indigenous women.

"Something had to be done," said Tre Delaronde, one of the protesters. "Obviously, we are all frustrated right now with the Government of Manitoba here."

Protesters tell CTV News they have no plans to vacate the site despite the city ordering them to clear the road by noon Monday.

"We had been hopeful and remain hopeful that the group gathered would restore access to the roadway. At this point today, it doesn't appear that's going to be the case," said Michael Jack, the chief administrative officer with the City of Winnipeg.

He said the city is now considering applying for a court injunction as early as Tuesday. Jack said a court injunction could allow police to remove protesters if the court decides it is an appropriate step.

The blockade began Thursday evening after Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the province would not move forward with a search of the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

Alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with their deaths, as well as the death of Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found last year at the city-owned Brady Road Landfill.

"Pretty much like a punch in the face, that is what it feels like – a punch in the face where your nose starts to bleed," Delaronde said.

"None of our women deserve to be in the landfill – they are not trash. They are human beings, they are very sacred human beings."

Late last week, the City of Winnipeg along with police liaisons gave the protesters until noon Monday to remove their blockade, saying the full operation of the Brady Landfill is essential. The city's order does not require protesters to leave the site, just to clear the road blockade, Jack said.

The city said the blockade is violating city bylaws and putting the city at risk of violating environmental licence requirements.

"These actions do constitute an emergency to the health and safety of the residents of Winnipeg, as well as to the users of the facility," Jack said.

"The group who has set up the blockade has been clear that they want to make a point to the premier. We do think that point has been made."

Jack said the city is currently relying on a temporary roadway for access to the landfill, however, he said the road was not intended for traffic and is one bad weather event away from being unusable. He said a rainstorm Thursday night washed out this secondary road and forced the city to completely shut down the landfill as crews worked to repair it.

He said it hasn't been calculated yet how much this shutdown cost the city.

"We have extended the invitation to have further discussion with members of the families, with members of the blockade, should they wish we'd like to have a more calmer discussion," Jack said. "We're hopeful that there's still room for discussion and dialogue."

Delaronde said the group is not looking for any confrontation.

"All peaceful means on our side. We're not here to provoke the police force, we're not here to provoke any government," he said. "We are here to stand our ground, to keep the peace, and remain vigilant in unity."

This is a developing story. More to come.