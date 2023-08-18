'We are here with you': Tax employee union marches in support of landfill search
More voices are joining the increasing calls to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the bodies of two Indigenous women believed to be buried there.
Members of the Union of Taxation Employees marched in solidarity with the families, friends, and allies of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
The union, representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees across the country, is holding a national convention in Winnipeg this week. On Thursday afternoon, members joined dozens of others from the community in a march from the Fairmont Hotel to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.
"We decided to come here to strongly condemn the inaction of the City of Winnipeg, the police department, the Province of Manitoba, and the federal government," said Marc Brière, president of the Union of Taxation Employees.
"Their refusal to search the Prairie Green Landfill is totally unacceptable."
Brière spoke in front of a large crowd at the museum, with more people joining the chorus of voices asking for the landfill to be searched.
"I'm asking you, if it would be three white women, if it were three white privileged males like myself, would they be searching the landfill?" he asked the crowd. "I think the chances would be greater."
The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to be in the landfill. Myran's sister Jordan was among the family members who spoke at the rally.
"I'd like to thank everyone who showed up today," she said. "And everyone that has showed up time and time again, for every protest and rally that we've put on."
Brière said the entire Union of Taxation Employees supports the search.
"We are here with you. We ask the municipality of Winnipeg, the police department, especially the premier of Manitoba…to get going and search the landfill," he said. "And the federal government to put the money on the table, to help out and get this done."
