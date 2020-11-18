WINNIPEG -- Transgender Awareness Week takes place annually from Nov. 13 to 19, intending to raise awareness and visibility for the transgender community.

“This week is essentially to raise awareness about the struggles the transgender community does face, as we do face a lot of discrimination,” said Mateo Llanillos, the youth program coordinator Rainbow Resource Centre, as well as the facilitator for the Transmasculine Support Group.

It is also a week for transgender people to share their stories.

“My personal story is that I came out years ago as a late teenager and now I’m an adult. Fifteen years later here I am,” Llanillos said.

“And I’m able to really share my story with the people that come to Rainbow Resource Centre and access our services and raise that awareness that there is that light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak.”

This week also leads up to Transgender Day of Remembrance, which memorializes victims of transphobic violence.

Llanillos said transgender people face a lot of discrimination, including personal safety issues, denial of opportunities such as jobs and housing, and rejection from family and friends.

“It is a journey,” Llanillos said.

THE RAINBOW RESOURCE CENTRE

The Rainbow Resource Centre is a non-profit that provides support to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

It offers several programs, including youth programs, family counseling, social groups, and support groups.

“We definitely try to encourage people to join us and access our services,” Llanillos said.

“We try to make it as safe as possible to ensure everyone can really feel great in the environment.”

IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC

Llanillos said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rainbow Resource Centre has had to shift to virtual programming. He said for youth programs they have tried to meet in person, but they are limited by the number of people they can have in a room due to public health orders.

“We’ve definitely had our own struggles but in some ways, it’s kind of exciting to think outside the box of how we can engage community.”

Llanillos added that the isolation has been difficult for some people.

“Our environments really impact our mental health,” Llanillos said.

“We do have a lot of youth who are at home in unsupportive environments, so we definitely try to engage them as much as we can to have that connection with ourselves as well as other youth in the program.”

Llanillos said to help, others can keep an open mind, educate themselves, and be mindful that there are people out there struggling in different ways to try to be their genuine selves.