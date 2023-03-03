'We do not feel respected or safe': U of W students protest lecture some say was transphobic

Around 200 students gathered outside the University of Winnipeg to protest a talk being given by a professor in a speakers series that some feel was transphobic. It has prompted calls for the university to create new guidelines for future talks.

Brie Villeneuve was upset to learn about a speaking engagement happening on the U of W campus Friday titled "The Commodification of the Human Body: The Case of Transgender Identities."

They felt the talk was transphobic.

As the student association's LGBTQ2S+ students director, Villeneuve decided to hold a protest at the same time as the lecture.

"Trans people have struggled to focus in our lectures, to do our school work, to hand in assignments on time because it's constant of U of Winnipeg not giving us transparency, they are not answering us," they said. "We do not feel respected or safe in this environment."

Villeneuve said the event's poster uses problematic language, and they feel it reduces being transgender into a commodity.

The poster also uses the term 'transgenderism' – a term the rainbow resource centre says is commonly used in a derogatory way.

"That is definitely a word primarily used by others to talk about us, and often the people who are doing that talking are people who are opposed to 2SLGBTQ+ rights and Trans rights specifically," said Bryce Byron, the information and intake coordinator at the centre.

Despite calls to stop it, the speaking event with Professor Joanne Boucher was ultimately held online.

Boucher and the University of Winnipeg both declined an interview, but the school put out a statement, saying in part, “The University of Winnipeg is committed to academic freedom, inclusivity, and diversity. Within this environment, differences of opinion and viewpoint will arise from time to time.”

Associate English Professor Alyson Brickey said academic freedom shouldn't extend to topics that harm someone.

"Academic freedom is something we have as a privilege as scholars and experts in our fields," Brickey said. "With that privilege comes a responsibility to not spread intolerance or misinformation. So, I think it's something that has to be exercised with caution and responsibility always."

Brickey hosted a 'Trans Love Cupcake Hour' for students during the talk.

She said she would like the university to implement guidelines or a democratic veto system to stop similar talks in the future.

Villeneuve has requested a formal meeting with university administration.

"It is really important that administration and all faculty understand that this was unacceptable and this kind of event and this kind of protest doesn't have to happen again," Villeneuve said.

The Rainbow Resource Centre said there are many barriers for Trans people accessing the healthcare system. It says more research needs to happen in the field, especially research done by members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.