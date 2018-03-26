

CTV Winnipeg





Team Jennifer Jones won gold at the world women’s curling championship after a tough game against Sweden on Sunday in North Bay, Ont.

Jones, second Jill Officer, lead Dawn McEwen, third Kaitlyn Lawes and alternate Shannon Birchard dominated the tournament winning all 14 of their games.

"Unbelievable, I'm so happy," Jones said. "I can't say enough about my team. We had a great week. We soaked up the atmosphere in the crowd and had fun in that final.

"I'm just so thrilled to be able to stand on top of the podium with these girls one more time."

Sunday’s game ended with a dramatic finish after Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg missed a pick that would have forced Jones to throw for a win. Canada ultimately won 7-6.

"I fully expected her to make a shot like that," said Officer.

"I was in a little bit of disbelief that she missed it, but then a little bit of relief too."

For Jones, this was her second career world title in six appearances. She previously won in 2008. She also won a gold medal at Sochi in 2014.

Next season, Officer will be replaced by Jocelyn Peterman, but will serve as a team alternate at select events.

"They've won everything there is to win," said Canadian national team coach Elaine Dagg-Jackson.

"I think we'll look back and go, 'That was one of the greatest teams in women's curling."'

- With files from the Canadian Press.