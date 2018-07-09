

CTV Winnipeg





For the 13th year Winnipeggers have the chance to grab their dancing shoes and salsa the night away.

Salsa Sundays has kicked off at The Forks and will continue every Sunday in July as well as the final two in August.

“I think people just really love the dancing. We have a lot of energy and it just kinds of feeds into each other,” said coordinator Valeria Chartier.

The event has evolved from friends plugging in their boom boxes and dancing to an evening of entertainment.

The dance party begins at 6 p.m. with an intro dance lesson, followed by a band or DJ. At 7:45 p.m. there are live showcases and then dancing continues to 11 p.m.