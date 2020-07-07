WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba not-for-profit association is helping to give computers to communities across the province.

Tech Manitoba, a group representing the province’s growing tech sector, teamed up with other organizations to amass, refurbish and distribute computers to communities and Manitobans who need them most.

“So we have seen a huge need in Manitoba, having many kids in the house, maybe six or seven kids, and using just one tablet to do all the homework was very difficult for a lot of parents,” said Paula Canas, program coordinator.

“Also having families who need the computer to work. So we have seen the need and that’s why we have pivoted our program of computer courses into this computer giveaway program.”

On Monday, refurbished computers were brought out to Manitoba communities such as Brandon, Thompson, Flin Flon and Swan River.

Some of the other places getting the free computers and training include Winnipeg, Selkirk and the Marcel Colomb First Nation.