The senate has officially passed the cannabis legalization bill, but that doesn’t mean Manitobans will be able to grow pot at home.

Though the bill allows for homegrown pot, Premier Brian Pallister says it will be banned in Manitoba despite what the federal law says.

“It would be incumbent on the federal government to challenge our jurisdictional authority on this one,” he said.

"We have the right to make our laws and we'll make them and we want people to abide by them."

Pallister says his concerns centre around children accessing the plants.

The next official step in cannabis legalization is royal assent, which is expected to happen in the next few days.

To give the provinces time to get ready, it will likely be another eight to 12 weeks before legal sales begin. Ultimately, it is up to the prime minister and his cabinet to choose a date for official legalization.

Canada is now the second country after Uruguay to legalize pot nationwide.