WINNIPEG -- A fire in a 16-storey apartment building in the south end of Winnipeg on Saturday morning, is reigniting the debate over a new fire station in Waverley West.

“We don’t have enough resources in south Winnipeg,” said Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

Forest said whenever they have to fight a fire in Waverley West, they have to take dozens of firefighters from other areas. Forrest said Waverley West is roughly the size of Brandon.

“Brandon has a fire department of about 80 fire fighters. We have zero firefighters in Waverley West.” Said Forrest

The lack of a fire hall is also a concern for Janice Lukes, the city councillor for the Waverley West ward.

“The city on average is 7 minutes, Waverley West is 11 minutes,” said Lukes referring to the response time in her ward.

After the fire, Councillor Lukes wrote an open letter to Mayor Brian Bowman on Facebook, saying in part: “We cannot keep growing and constructing more buildings in Waverley West without building the proper fire protection.”

Councillor Lukes said Winnipeg has grown faster in the last 10 years than it ever has. She said she’s approved the construction of over 1200 residential units, and close to 30 commercial buildings in the last month. Lukes said she’s hesitant to approve anymore.

“I’m fearful to approve more development because there’s no fire protection.” Said Lukes. “We can’t grow if we don’t have fire protection.”

Lukes said when the next budget is tabled, she wants to see funding for land to purchase a fire hall, funding for the construction of the fire hall, and funding for staff.

“We’re growing as a city, and you need to ensure there’s a fire hall in Waverley West,” said Lukes.

Funding for a new fire hall in Waverley West will be determined by the next budget, voted on by council before March 31, 2020.

Forrest believes the fire station is a necessity.

“We don’t have the fire resources to be able to deal with major fires,” said Forrest.

“Just because we were able to do it this time, doesn’t mean we can do it next time.”