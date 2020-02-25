WINNIPEG -- Three Ontario men have been arrested after a drug bust in Winnipeg netted police more than $282,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, meth and Oxycodone tablets, along with a handgun and roughly $113,000 in cash.

Winnipeg police said two residential suites were searched by the Guns and Gangs unit along with the Tactical Support team and a community support unit on Monday. Police said officers executed two search warrants at the properties, one in the 200 block of Ronald Avenue, and the other in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue.

Police said the investigation has led to the seizure of the following items:

210 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $105,000

728 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $51,700

192 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $5,600

24,608 Oxycodone tablets with an estimated street value of $120,340

456 grams of a cutting agent

$113,790 in Canadian currency

A loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic handgun

Three men from Ontario have been arrested.

Winnipeg Police Const. Jay Murray said the suspects are believed to have been trafficking drugs in Winnipeg.

"We hope it sends a message to people who decide to traffic here in Winnipeg," Murray told CTV News. "You will be held responsible and there are repercussions that these individuals are going to face, likely significant repercussions."

Murray said the three suspects arrested in Winnipeg were not part of a larger operation.

Yusuf Fahiye, 25, from Toronto is facing charges of:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Farhan Ali, 25, from Mississauga is facing charges of:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Shamar Ricardo Watson-Langley, 22, from Pickering is facing charges of:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Flight while pursued by a peace officer

All three men have been detained in custody. The charges against them have not been proven in court.