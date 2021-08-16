WINNIPEG -- The return to school is just around the corner and that is sparking calls at one university in Manitoba to implement mandatory vaccines.

The Brandon University Faculty Association (BUFA) is calling on Brandon University to require vaccines for all students, staff, and faculty to be vaccinated to be on campus.

Gautam Srivastava, the president of BUFA, said the organization is hoping to start some dialogue with the university about this happening.

"We understand that there may be logistical issues to do it this late with a Sept. 7 start date, so we just want to start a conversation so that we can work towards some sort of a solution that works for BUFA and for Brandon University Administration," said Srivastava.

He noted the ball started rolling on this topic after the Manitoba Organization of Faculty Association called on the province and all Manitoba universities to require vaccines at the beginning of August.

Srivastava said while there might be concerns about it being too late for those who haven't been vaccinated, he said Brandon University could adopt similar policies to other schools across the country.

"We have seen (universities) as close as Regina come out with something, where they're basically saying that by Oct. 1, given some leeway, that we're going to implement mandatory vaccines for students, staff and faculty to return to campus. So that being so close to home, you know, really should open the door for administration to talk to us about this."

He said the reason for this call for mandatory vaccines is because the COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much since it first was declared in March 2020, and with new variants, like the Delta variant, it could lead to problems as everyone returns to campus so quickly.

Srivastava feels if mandatory vaccines were implemented, special allowances would need to be made as not everyone will have had the same access to vaccines.

"A large portion of our student population is international and so we know from research that the equality with which people can get vaccinated has not been so in other countries. And so students of that nature should be given some allowances to be given a chance to get vaccinated."

He added other reasons such as health or religion should also be evaluated in the decision-making.

"This is just the beginning, we thought the motion from the executive would start a dialogue and that's what we're hoping for is the next step."

He believes requiring vaccines is possible even with short notice, pointing out the University of Ottawa is making vaccines mandatory for September.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Brandon University said there is nothing new so far, but noted there are plans in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Under our 'Phase Grey,' we have a robust plan in place for the start of the fall term, which is just three weeks away, that limits classes to fewer than 25 students, stringently requires masks on campus and accommodates physical distancing," the spokesperson said.

They added the university is still early in the reopening phase and their plans are flexible moving forward.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said Monday post-secondary institutions can enforce mandatory vaccinations without the province intervening.

"The universities can make their own decisions, as can businesses, about what the expectations are for their students, their employees and people who are going to be on site," she said.

Reimer encouraged post-secondary students to go get vaccinated if they haven't already – particularly if they will be in larger classes or living in residences or group settings.

"We know that young people right now have lower vaccine uptake rates than older people," she said. "So, we do worry that in some of these settings, we might see outbreaks."