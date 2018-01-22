

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Winnipeg for a town hall on Jan. 31 and is aware a boy once held captive by ISIS has requested to meet him, his office said Monday.

The boy, Emad Mishko Tamo, 13, was reunited with his family in Winnipeg last year after an ordeal that included three years being held by Iraqi militants and being shot.

He was recently featured in a video shared by the Yazidi Association of Manitoba, where he held signs drawing attention to children still in captivity and asking to meet the prime minister.

A press secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister told CTV News the office is aware of the request, and added “We’ll see what we can do.”

