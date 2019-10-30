WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police officer who was charged in connection with the October 2017 death of a pedestrian has entered a guilty plea, and the family of his victim said he may one day receive their forgiveness.

Justin Holz, who was a constable with the Winnipeg Police Service at the time, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a pedestrian.

Crown and defence lawyers are both recommending a 30-month sentence behind bars.

The victim, Cody Severight, 23, was hit by a vehicle on the evening of Oct. 10, 2017, while crossing the road in the area of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue.

He died of his injuries after being taken to hospital.

Holz was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an incident involving death.

At the time, Winnipeg's police chief said arresting officers suspected Holz may have been impaired but three to four hours passed before he was given a breathalyzer.

Two other officers were placed on administrative leave during an investigation into their conduct, but the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba determined they would not face charges.

Severight’s grandmother Gloria Debold told CTV News she’s attended every court proceeding. She said she’s exhausted and has been having anxiety attacks.

“Showing the remorse that he had, you know, made me feel a little bit better, but I mean, he can go home to his family, but we lost Cody forever.”

Debold said Cody’s death destroyed their close-knit family. She said she’s devastated knowing he was left lying on the road, injured and alone.

“I’m glad he’s sorry for what happened.” said Debold. “We’ll heal and forgive in time.”

-With files from The Canadian Press