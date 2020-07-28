WINNIPEG -- The mother of a Ste. Anne man missing for the past two months is making a public plea for information, as RCMP release a new clue they hope will jog someone's memory.

Christopher Peter Hawkins, 47, who prefers to go by Peter, was last seen around noon on May 29 when he took a taxi from the R.M. of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Mounties said newly-obtained surveillance video footage shows the taxi driving at the Betula Lake Resort at 4:32 p.m. Police said the taxi stops just out of sight of the camera and Hawkins is dropped off. He is last seen walking towards a path to a provincial campground.

"We're very worried about him, we're very worried about his well-being," said Julie Hawkins, the mother of the missing man.

Hawkins had been living with his parents who are in the process of retiring to Ste. Anne.

Julie said she last saw her son at their home in Ste. Anne around noon the day he left for the Whiteshell.

She said it’s an area they visited together as a family, but she doesn’t know why he went there this time.

"He didn't have anything – camping equipment or anything to go to the park or the woods," Julie said, adding in the past when her son has wanted to get away, he has taken a taxi to Winnipeg.

She said he usually spends time with friends or family in the city and contacts his parents, or they find him. This time though, it was different.

"Obviously it is very concerning that it's been almost two months since he was last seen," said Cpl. Julie Courchaine with the Manitoba RCMP. "Obviously for the RCMP, but especially for his family."

Courchaine said the RCMP was notified about Hawkins’ disappearance on June 20. Police have since interviewed campers who were at Betula Lake, but at this point officers have few other details.

Julie said she hopes anyone who may have come into contact with her son comes forward with information.

Hawkins is described as approximately five foot eleven, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants.

RCMP said Hawkins hasn’t been active on social media and hasn’t contacted his friends or family.

Julie said her son is shy around strangers and describes him as a hockey and music fan.

"He could remember all kinds of facts about sports and music," Julie said. "He's a terrific person and we miss him very much.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685 or Crime Stoppers.