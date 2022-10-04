'We need justice for Kendara': calls for information as death of Manitoba woman deemed homicide

The death of a Manitoba woman, who was reported missing in 2019 and whose remains were found in The Pas, has been deemed a homicide.

On Tuesday, the Manitoba RCMP announced that Kendara Ballantyne died from a homicide. Mounties are now looking to find answers for her family.

Lorrane Packo, Ballantyne’s aunt, said the whole family feels a void.

“We need closure; we need justice for Kendara. My family and I have been and will continue to raise awareness to her case,” she said in a news release.

“We need to ensure that she is not forgotten. We need to keep saying her name. Please, if anyone has any information, come forward.”

Ballantyne was reported missing on July 26, 2019. Her remains were found days later on Aug. 6 near the University College of the North.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding Ballantyne’s whereabouts and activities at the end of June 2019 or with any information related to her disappearance or death to call 431-489-8106.