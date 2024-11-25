WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'We need more vets': Portage la Prairie loses veterinary clinic

    Pet owners in Portage la Prairie are now scrambling to find veterinary services after the town’s last clinic has closed its doors.

    The Portage Veterinary Hospital has closed its doors after 22 years following the sudden death of Dr. Tammy Dunbar and the retirement of the other veterinarian last Friday.

    “In a perfect world we would’ve been able to sell it to somebody, and at least the business would continue,” said Brent Dunbar, Tammy’s brother. “But it basically all came down to the same thing; no one had the staff to operate it.”

    The closure is having an impact on pet owner Bailey Bachalo.

    “At one time there used to be three different veterinarians; Now we are down to zero,” she said. “There are none nearby.”

    Bachalo plans to take Tilly to a vet in Woodlands, Man., until Portage La Prairie gets another veterinary clinic.

    “Honestly, we need more vets,” she said.

    Currently, Dr. Mark Phillipot from the St. Claude Veterinary Clinic has agreed to accept some patients from Portage la Prairie. However, his clinic is approximately a 30-minute drive away from the city and there is only so much time in the day.

    According to the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, there are currently 449 veterinarians in Manitoba. The association told CTV News Winnipeg the demand for care continues to grow, and the shortage of veterinary professionals needs to be addressed.

