As the snow melts and winter starts to fade away, a new problem is arising: dirty needles and other drug paraphernalia littering city streets.

Winter is typically a quieter season for the Bear Clan Patrol, but that hasn’t been the case this year. The group has already picked up thousands of needles.

“Sadly this year, the recoveries never really dwindled,” said James Favel, executive director of the Bear Clan Patrol.

The neighbourhood watch group helps people in distress and looks out for crime in Winnipeg’s inner city, recently expanding its reach to include the West End and West Broadway.

Favel said patrols have also been going down back lanes, something that wasn’t done previously.

He said they’ve seen a sharp increase in needle discoveries.

“We’re finding them like crazy. Last year, in total, we found 4,000,” said Favel. “We’ve already found almost 3,000 needles this year, and it’s only the third month.”

Favel believes this stems from a rise in IV drug use. He said patrol members also have a better idea of where to look for needles, but that’s not the only thing they’ve been finding.

“We’re finding the cups that they use to cook their drugs with. We’re finding bags, we’re finding the saline, we’re finding tourniquets, we’re finding everything,” Favel said.

Call for supervised drug use site

A group of students from the University of Winnipeg want the city or province to set up a supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg run by health care professionals.

“It provides them a place to hygienically administer their drugs to reduce the amount of blood-borne illnesses contracted, and it reduces overdose deaths because it is supervised,” said Libby Johnson, one of the students advocating for the site.

The students want the facility to allow users of all types of drugs to have a safe space.

“It’s not something they should feel ashamed of going to or anything like that,” said student Thrishank Chintamaneni, “You know, you’re going to a place where you’re getting help and reducing harm, and essentially we’re doing this to keep people alive.”

While the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority continues to explore the idea of safe injection sites, it said, “At this point, we have not seen evidence that a safe injection site would be an appropriate public health intervention to reduce harms associated with drug use. The majority of drug consumption occurs within private spaces and we need to consider how to make all spaces safer for people who use drugs.”

The WRHA said it is part of a community-based working group exploring how best to provide harm-reduction services to those who inject drugs.

Favel said if Winnipeg isn’t going to get a safe injection site, there should be a stricter needle exchange regimen.

“Where you don’t get the needles unless you give back the old ones, because we’re finding way too many of them in the community,” said Favel.

He expects the Bear Clan Patrol could find up to 12,000 needles by the end of the year.

The City of Winnipeg said if you spot a needle, contact 311 and a crew will be sent out immediately to inspect.