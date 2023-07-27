'We really care for these bears': Two polar bears from Winnipeg zoo to live in Calgary

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will welcome two male polar bears from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo, Baffin (left) and Siku (right), in September 2023. (Image source: Assiniboine Park Zoo) The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will welcome two male polar bears from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo, Baffin (left) and Siku (right), in September 2023. (Image source: Assiniboine Park Zoo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island