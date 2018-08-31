Tense moments played out in Onanole, Man. Wednesday night as a break and enter turned violent.

Word of a large police presence in the area spread online, but left nearby residents, like John Proven, with questions.

“The scariest was not knowing what was happening,” said Proven Thursday. “There was just information leaking out on Facebook and Twitter, and all we know was that there’d been a shooting just down the road.”

Corporal Graeme Kingdon was shot around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a search was underway for multiple suspects.

RCMP took to social media shortly after midnight alerting the public of a ‘serious incident.’ Over the next 16 hours RCMP shared updates across its digital platforms.

“Once we can make the determination that yes there is a threat to public safety, then we can go out with those messages,” said Robert Cyrenne with the RCMP.

He said over the last three years it’s truly become a team effort between those on the ground and those back at headquarters.

Thursday morning, after three suspects were arrested, police announced on Twitter the search for a fourth, which brought them to Neepawa, Man. where officers told residents to avoid certain areas.

Following a four-hour standoff, the final suspect was arrested.

Cyrenne said while the RCMP tries to share as many details as they can in a situation like this, they’re also mindful that the suspect they’re after may also be online.

“We assume they are looking at our social media feeds and they know what we’re doing.”

Cyrenne said social media has changed the way RCMP shares information, and said the public has become key in helping officers.

“[Thursday] we were looking for a black pickup truck, right. We got a couple of reliable tips through our Facebook page that they had seen this truck,” said Cyrenne. “We relay that information right away to the officers on the ground, so they can act on it.”

Sometimes, help coming in the form of offering directions.

“I passed along some local info about where some of the roads connected,” said Proven.

Now, messages of support are pouring in for Cpl. Kingdon’s recovery and a job well done by police. Cyrenne said messages they receive through social media get passed along to those involved.