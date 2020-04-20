'We share in your grief': Manitoba leaders, officers send condolences following mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The flags outside the RCMP “D” Division headquarters in Winnipeg have also been lowered to half-mast.
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police leaders and police forces took to social media to send their condolences to those who lost loved ones during a mass shooting in Nova Scotia over the weekend.
According to RCMP, 18 people were killed, including Const. Heidi Stevenson a 23-year veteran of the Nova Scotia RCMP, following the rampage that took place Saturday night and into Sunday. The suspect is also dead bringing the total death count to 19.
CTV News reported the suspect shot some of his victims and that several properties and polices vehicle were torched.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, the Winnipeg Police Service, and Manitoba RCMP all took to Twitter to express their condolences to the families and friends Stevenson, as well as the other victims of the mass killing.
“We share in your grief with the loss of one of our own, @rcmpns Cst Heidi Stevenson; Manitoba RCMP will never forget your sacrifice,” the Manitoba RCMP tweeted.
Pallister described the killing as a “senseless act of violence,” while Winnipeg police said their thoughts are with families of the victims.
-With files from CTV’s Meredith MacLeod and Andrea Jerrett.