WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police leaders and police forces took to social media to send their condolences to those who lost loved ones during a mass shooting in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

According to RCMP, 18 people were killed, including Const. Heidi Stevenson a 23-year veteran of the Nova Scotia RCMP, following the rampage that took place Saturday night and into Sunday. The suspect is also dead bringing the total death count to 19.

CTV News reported the suspect shot some of his victims and that several properties and polices vehicle were torched.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, the Winnipeg Police Service, and Manitoba RCMP all took to Twitter to express their condolences to the families and friends Stevenson, as well as the other victims of the mass killing.

“We share in your grief with the loss of one of our own, @rcmpns Cst Heidi Stevenson; Manitoba RCMP will never forget your sacrifice,” the Manitoba RCMP tweeted.

The flags outside the RCMP “D” Division headquarters in Winnipeg have also been lowered to half-mast.

As details emerge from the senseless act of violence that has devastated Nova Scotia and Canada, our government extends heartfelt condolences to @RCMPNS and the family of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, as well as the families and friends of all those who lost loved ones in this tragedy. — Brian Pallister (@BrianPallister) April 20, 2020

Pallister described the killing as a “senseless act of violence,” while Winnipeg police said their thoughts are with families of the victims.

-With files from CTV’s Meredith MacLeod and Andrea Jerrett.

To the families of Constable Heidi Stevenson, and the other victims who died in the tragic events in Nova Scotia, we send our heartfelt condolences. Our thoughts are with you. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 19, 2020

We mourn the tragic loss of so many in Nova Scotia & send our deepest condolences to everyone affected by these senseless acts. We share in your grief with the loss of one of our own, @rcmpns Cst Heidi Stevenson; Manitoba RCMP family will never forget your sacrifice. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/OkjJu3ha1T — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 19, 2020