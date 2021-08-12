WINNIPEG -- Advocates in Manitoba are sounding the alarm about a shortage of a critical tool in the fight against overdoses – naloxone.

Overdose Awareness Manitoba said the life-saving medicine that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose is in short supply in Manitoba.

Arlene Last-Kolb, a co-founder of the advocacy group, said naloxone is regularly used to prevent people from an overdose, but recently the province's take-home program isn't keeping up with demand.

"We just came off 2020 and the worst numbers that we've ever had in Manitoba," she said. "We should have been prepared."

A provincial spokesperson confirmed in recent weeks there had been a brief supply issue and said there is a short-term wait for some orders.

The spokesperson said officials expect the wait to be addressed in the next few weeks, adding there will be enough stock on hand to fill orders regularly.

Last-Kolb said, as an advocate, she is frustrated to see the shortage in the province.

"Naloxone is not a nine-to-five job – it is a life-saving antidote. It has to be there at all times."