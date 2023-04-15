'We've had an overwhelming response': bake sale raising money to send teen to Australia

An Exchange District bake sale is hopefully sending a Manitoba teenager on her dream vacation down under.

The Big Bake Sale took place Saturday, Apr. 15, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Exchange District Pharmacy, 286 McDermot Avenue. Vendors from across the city had dozens of tasty pastries on sale, with all proceeds going to The Dream Factory.

The non-profit organization is raising money for a trip to Australia for Emily Heape, 15, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago.

Heape has gone through four rounds of chemotherapy and eighteen rounds of radiation. She was forced to leave her home in The Pas and stay in Winnipeg for treatment for nearly five months. Doctors were able to remove Heape's tumour, however she has been left with cognitive and visual impairments, and other all-around health problems.

Heape's mother Anisa Eliuk said The Dream Factory has been amazing to them throughout their fight with cancer. "We met them shortly after Emily was diagnosed," she said. "They're just a wonderful, wonderful bunch of people."

Eliuk said The Dream Factory suggested a bake sale to raise money for Heape's trip to Australia. "We enjoy baking, so it was right up our alley."

Heape is planning to visit her aunt in Australia, something she's been wanting to do for a while now. "The rest of my family has been there and we haven’t …it's our turn!" she said.

Dream Factory marketing manager Karly Tardiff said they're excited to help Heape's dreams come true. "Every kid we meet has a really unique story - has a really special dream - and we do our best … to bring them to life."

Debra Chartier is a pharmacy technician with Greencrest Pharmacy, one of the event sponsors. She said Heape's story touched their hearts. "We started collaborating with The Dream Factory about four years ago, so this is our fourth annual event. We've been fortunate enough to get some fantastic families and kids," said Chartier.

The bake sale had a fundraising goal of $10,000, which it had already come close to achieving Saturday afternoon.

Chartier said they couldn’t have done it without support from Winnipeg's business community. "We've had an overwhelming response from a number of different bakeries and vendors who all came out to make this happen today. We thank you."

Heape has words of encouragement for other kids in her situation, "You can do it! You can never give up."