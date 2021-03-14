WINNIPEG -- Sunny skies, warm temperatures and changes to public health orders had crowds filling city patios on Saturday, enjoying their new-found freedoms.

"Let's be honest here, we're all a little fed up sharing the houses, seeing the same people day in day out, so it's really good to get out now," said Paul Clerkin, owner of Stone Angel Brewing Co. in Winnipeg.

On Friday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced the changes that allow up to six friends and non-household contacts to eat together at outside patios. Those rules went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

It didn't take long for Winnipeggers to take advantage. On the patio at Stone Angel Brewery, Clerkin said the patio was mostly full within an hour of opening.

"It will help put buns on seats for sure, cause people like to go for a drink with their friends," said Clerkin.

His patrons echoed that sentiment. Mandy Stacey was out enjoying a beverage with a bunch of friends. She said she was fortunate during the pandemic to be able to work remotely and said she kept in contact with friends through virtual meetings. Even going as far as playing games through video chat, but really looked forward to seeing people face to face.

"I feel wonderful. It's awesome. We've missed this so much!" said Mandy Stacey.

Another customer, Paul Baker, said the pandemic has caused him to have an underlying anxiousness, but he said it's nice to be able to get now and interact with people.

"We've been waiting for this day, a nice March day with no cloud in the sky, can't beat it," said Baker.

For Clerkin, the loosened restrictions don't go far enough, saying a sunny day on the patio can't fix the struggles the restaurant industry has faced because of the pandemic. His establishment shut its doors in mid-March and remained closed for a big chunk of the past year.

He said by making the combination of food and beverage mandatory, it removes the spontaneity of stopping in for a quick drink.

"Insisting that we need to have customers eat from one of the neighbouring restaurants is a bit of a drawback," said Clerkin. "You can't stop for a sneaky pint on the way home."