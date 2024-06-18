'We've really fallen short': Agape Table in desperate need of donations as more people need help

A local charity that provides food to Winnipeggers in need is asking for help after an influx of people came in over the last week.

Agape Table would serve around 350 meals a day before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that number has continued to skyrocket over the last number of years.

Aaron Scarff, the volunteer coordinator at Agape, said they started seeing an increase of 600 bagged meals a day around three years ago and it has continued to climb steadily to more than 900 meals a day.

"Just last week, we served 4,300 meals at Agape Table. That's an incredible amount of food," said Scarff. "That's 4,300 sandwiches, that 4,300 soups, that's 4,300 bags, that's 4,300 pastry items and yogurts and things like that."

He said while they receive support from local businesses and people in the community, they need more help as the shelves are bare.

"We try and serve a balanced meal. We try and give as much as we can to make sure that we set our guests up on the right step going on with their day. So in a bagged meal, we'll have a soup, we'll have a sandwich, we'll have a pastry item, we'll have a yogurt, cheese, (and) granola bar.

"In the last couple of months, we've really fallen short in some of those areas."

The current cost of living is something Scarff is crediting for the increase in the use of their services, noting the need is great everywhere in Winnipeg.

"We have amazing folks who live in this city and, like I said, we wouldn't be able to do what we do without them."

Right now, Scarff said Agape Table is in desperate need of Saran Wrap, Ziploc bags, paper bags, granola bars and yogurts.

To help out, he said people can call or visit their website for more details.