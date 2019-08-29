

Simon Stones, CTV News Winnipeg





Some members of the Waterhen First Nation are calling on the provincial and federal governments to give them a new home.

They say they were forcibly removed from their community in 1996 following an uprising that protested the First Nation leadership.

A spokesperson says about 400 members were evicted from the reserve due to the dispute, many of those ended up settling in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Twenty-four years later, members say it’s time for the government to act.

“It’s time to now to address our displacement. We want a land base. We want our own band recognition,” said Donna Gabriel, official spokesperson for the displaced Waterhen First Nation band - Portage members.

The group says a return to the First Nation is not possible, citing trauma and no changes to accountability in leadership.

Waterhen First Nation is located about 290 kilometres north of Winnipeg.