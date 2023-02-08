'We want justice': Lawsuit claims feds owe $11 billion to Treaty 1 First Nations

An annual $5 payment to members of seven First Nations has remained the same for more than 150 years, but one man is hoping to change that.

Zongidaya Nelson is suing the federal government for 11 billion dollars on the behalf of his Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, and the six other First Nations in Manitoba that signed Treaty 1 in 1871.

“We want justice. We're tired,” Nelson said in a Wednesday press conference.

Since 1874, as part of an amendment to the original $3 payment amount, members of the seven First Nations have been given $5 per year.

That amount hasn’t changed since 1874.

The $11 billion was settled on as an amount in the claim after looking at three things: the price of gold, inflation, and the Consumer Price Index.

At the time when Treaty 1 was signed - people could get a basket of goods with blankets, clothing, traps and other things that would be worth a total of $5 in Montreal instead of the cash.

"Obviously, $5 in current day buys something entirely different than it would have in 1871 - even when accounting for the increase that was paid out in the $5 increase,” Jason Zushman, one of the lawyers representing the claim said.

Terrance Nelson, Zongidaya’s uncle, says for most people, the $5 is a recognition of the promises made in Treaty 1.

"It’s not just the $5,” he said. “It's very, very important for people to understand. There are a lot more benefits that were supposed to be there."

Their family has been vocally disagreeing with the integrity of Treaty 1 since witnessing its signing in 1871.

"Reconciliation requires that the Crown act fairly and honourably in its dealings with the First Nations people,” Zongidaya said. “That's where we're at. We’re trying.”

Norman Rosenbaum, senior associate with Merchant Law Group in Winnipeg said, "the treaty is a living organism in a relationship. And the idea of true reconciliation means that one lives up to one’s bargain."

Zongidaya says this lawsuit could take decades - hoping it won't take another 152 years to update this payment.

He says because of the unknown timeline, it's too far in the future to estimate what will be done with the money if they win the lawsuit.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the federal government for a response.