'We want them to leave': Counter-protest planned for the weekend against mandate protests at Manitoba Legislature

WINNIPEG -

A counter-protest against the current protesters at the Manitoba Legislature is set to be held this weekend with organizers saying enough is enough.

Omar Kinnarath, an organizer with Defend Winnipeg, said they are wanting to show their frustration and displeasure with the anti-mandate protests that have taken over downtown.

"We're encouraging all Winnipeggers who've been affected by their current protests and who've suffered over the last two years through lockdowns and mandates, but have made the choice to protect their communities and serve their communities," said Kinnarath.

On top of countering the current protest, Kinnarath said they are standing up to the city and Winnipeg police for their inaction toward the protest.

"From the Winnipeg police, we would just want them to enforce the same laws and bylaws they enforce on us, in the matter of parking, in the matter of noise, in the matter of belligerency that is going on in the neighbourhood and to understand that what the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg police are doing is a slap in the face to everybody who has sacrificed over the last two years."

Kinnarath wants to make clear that he is not against anybody's right to protest, but stated that if these protests were being organized by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) groups, the response would be very different.

"They are treating these protesters with kid gloves and they are not enforcing what they are supposed to enforce and they're not observing the contract with the citizens of the city."

He added if police and the city won't take the appropriate actions to end this protest, then the citizens of Winnipeg need to show up and express that they aren't happy.

"We want them to leave. That is the end goal… We want to show them they are outnumbered, they have upset us and they need to go."

The counter-protest is scheduled for Saturday on the north side of the Legislature steps on the other side of the barricade at 12 p.m.

He said they plan on being peaceful and don't want to have any interactions with those who are part of the other protest.

Kinnarath said they will continue to demonstrate until the protesters leave.

The organizers behind the Freedom Convoy group said in a statement Wednesday that they are asking counter-protest demonstrators to maintain a reasonable distance from the protest area, and they will likewise keep their distance from the counter-protest.

“We will treat counter-protesters respectfully, as being fellow Canadians entitled to express their opinions,” the statement reads.

In an email to CTV News, Winnipeg police said they are aware of the planned counter-protest and are monitoring the situation.