'We want to act now': Charleswood community centres looking to amalgamate boards

Three Charleswood community centre boards could soon become one as discussions have started around amalgamating the Board of Directors.

The Charleswood area is made up of three centres, Roblin Park, Varsity View and Westdale. Each community centre has its own board and president.

Sean Moore, the current president of Varsity View, said amalgamation talks were in the works prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but were put on hold due to COVID. Then in 2022, the topic was renewed and the three presidents started meeting about it this year.

"We're already Charleswood. We just have these invisible boundaries separating our clubs," said Moore.

He said an amalgamated board would be a positive for the entire community, as all facilities would remain intact, and now there would be a larger pool of volunteers to help run programming.

"Now we can share these great ideas and thoughts and it's just one stronger board…it's an idea to really help Charleswood get better programming where it's needed."

As part of the process, a public consultation was held Wednesday evening. It was the first introduction to the community about the plan, outside some feelers in the summer.

Moore said it felt like a positive experience, with great questions about the future and making sure everyone benefitted from this process.

"There seemed to be a wonderful reception from everyone that we heard throughout the summer and tonight, I felt that was pretty positive."

Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) is in full support of the amalgamation, saying it will be beneficial for the entire community.

"This isn't just a sports (thing)…It's serving the entire community, whether that's our aging population, younger kids, newcomers, people that are at risk in our community. We want to make sure that we have all those programs and resources in place," said Duncan.

He added with the boards joining as one, it could eventually lead to upgraded infrastructure in Charleswood as well.

"I could foresee an upgrade in infrastructure here in Charleswood like we're seeing throughout Winnipeg now in different regions," he said. "It (would) be an all in one stop shop that this community and the surrounding communities that I represent in Tuxedo and Westwood, they deserve it."

If everything goes according to plan, Moore said the goal is to have the new board up and ready to go by the new year.

"There's a lot that needs to take place, but we're confident we can do a large amount of it," he said. "There might be some paperwork delays…but I think the spirit of it is we don't want to drag our feet and delay. We want to act now," said Moore.