'We want to keep his memory alive': Winnipeg family raises $20K for HSC Children's Hospital

A Manitoba family is honouring the memory of their son with a large donation to the Manitoba Children's Hospital Foundation.

Kellan Pryor died in 2015 at the age of four. Unable to make any red blood cells, he spent a lot of his short life at the HSC Children's Hospital.

"He loved all of his doctors and nurses, as did we," said Kellen's mom, Kaylene Pryor. "We hope to better everybody's experience here at the hospital."

Kaylene and her husband Justin Pryor made a donation of $20,084.58 to the Children's Hospital on Saturday, money raised at a social held by the Pryors in Crystal City, Man. to give back to the foundation.

"The doctors and nurses took very good care of him, and we’d just like to continue to see that happen for other families," said Kaylene.

She said the social's theme was also in honour of her son.

"My boy Kellan he really liked superheroes, so we made it superhero-themed, and there was a lot of superhero costumes there. It was a really fun event," she said.

The event included a silent auction, 50/50 draw, and other fundraising initiatives. Kaylene said three women even cut all their hair off for the cause.

"We want to keep his memory alive," she said.

Justin agrees, "We spent a lot of time here, so it's nice to be able to give back."