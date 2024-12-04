'We want you to enjoy shopping': Winnipeg police stepping up presence at busy retail locations for the holidays

When you are doing your holiday shopping this month, you may notice more police officers out and about at some of the biggest shopping areas in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced officers will be scattered throughout the city to work on preventing theft.

Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said this isn't just for shoppers' safety; police also want employees to feel safe in their workplace.

"As a police service, we are committing to the safety of our communities, our retailers, and employees throughout the holiday season. That message has never faltered," said McKinnon at a news conference in CF Polo Park.

"We want you to come out. We want you to enjoy shopping. You need to get those gifts under your trees, and we want our officers to be out. We want them to be present. We want you to see them."

Along with additional officers, McKinnon said Crime Stoppers will be coming out with a list highlighting the city's most wanted when it comes to retail theft suspects.

She said people on this list are repeat offenders and have previously used violence when committing crimes.

This comes on the heels of two men being stabbed inside CF Polo Park when they were sitting on a bench.

It happened on Nov. 26 around 4 p.m. when a 20-year-old man confronted two men – 46 and 48 – and started attacking them.

The men were taken to hospital and treated for their stab wounds, while the suspect was arrested and now faces multiple charges.

Peter Havens, the general manager of CF Polo Park, said his security team in the mall will be working closely with police.

"Our goal is to create a safe and enjoyable environment where you can focus on truly what matters, the joy of the season. So let's make this Christmas not just a time for giving, but also a time of safety and enjoyment for ourselves and each other," said Havens.

Police also said there are ways shoppers can help improve safety in busy areas.

People are reminded to be mindful of their surroundings, keep valuables out of sight in their vehicles, and be careful when handling cash or completing transactions.