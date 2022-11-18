'We will not stop fighting': Round dance calls for safe consumption sites

Healthcare providers, social service workers, and concerned Manitobans gathered for a round dance calling on the province to combat the drug crisis and fund safer consumption sites.

Dozens joined the round dance between Broadway and Osborne Thursday afternoon. The group held hands in a circle, sang and called for action.

"I hope this sends the message that we are not only committed to loving our relatives and keeping them safe with the little funding that we do get to try and do so, but that we will come to the streets and we will not stop fighting until we get safer consumption and ultimately until we get safer supply," said Jordyn Sheldon, the education coordinator with the Manitoba Harm Reduction Network.

The round dance comes at the tail end of the Manitoba Harm Reduction conference. Experts from across the country gathered there to discuss best practices in harm reduction and public health.

In 2021, the province had 407 overdose deaths, setting a new record. The current number of overdoses in Manitoba for the first half of the year was 250, putting the province on track to surpass last year's numbers.

The provincial government has doubled down on its stance against supervised consumption sites. Earlier in November, Manitoba's Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard said jurisdictions using formalized supervised consumption sites are not seeing a drop in drug use or overdose deaths.

It's a stance strongly opposed by advocates who say the province's stance is a slap in the face, as supervised consumption sites save lives.

The gathering on Thursday called on Manitoba to implement seven recommendations for harm reduction.

They include providing immediate support and funding for supervised consumption sites, expanding access to safe supply of all drugs in Manitoba, and providing immediate support for mobile overdose prevention services.

-with files from CTV's Danton Unger and Daniel Halmarson