The Winnipeg city councillor representing the area where a hate crime is under investigation is working to find ways for the community to respond and show solidarity.

River Heights councillor John Orlikow said a number of groups have reached out to him following an incident at BerMax Caffé and Bistro on Corydon Avenue Thursday night.

Winnipeg police said a woman working was attacked and the place was severely vandalized.

“All the emotion, frustration, disappointment, anger and sadness overwhelmed me a bit,” Orlikow said about when he learned of the act in a phone call with CTV News Saturday.

“But we have to move on, call to action, and see what we can do.”

Orlikow said B'nai Brith is among the groups that have reached out as well as a number of people in the community.

He said over the next week he will meet with people to find the best option for people to come together to show that they will not stand for this.

“It could be a vigil, it could be a number of things, help the community heal as well,” he said.

“We won’t stand for hate and anti-Semitism”.

Temple Shalom looking forward to seeing show of support

At nearby Temple Shalom on Grant Avenue a poster showing the image of a pig with a swastika was posted on the building last week.

Winnipeg police said it’s aware of the poster and looking to see if there is a connection with what happened at BerMax.

“Hard to know. Impossible to know who did it,” said Linda Freed, Temple Shalom president during a phone call with CTV News Saturday.

She said except for when people are coming and going, doors at the temple are locked.

Freed said she is looking forward to seeing what comes of Orlikow’s meetings.

“We have to stand together,” she said.

“What are the possibilities. We have to figure out what we can do … It’s terrible what happened to BerMax.”