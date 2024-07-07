WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Weapons, assault charges laid against Brandon teens in separate incidents

    A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a car was stolen from a home in Brandon Friday afternoon. (File Image) A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a car was stolen from a home in Brandon Friday afternoon. (File Image)
    Share

    Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.

    According to a city news release, police were called to the 1400 block of Lorne Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday, responding to a group of boys chasing another boy while carrying bear mace and a machete.

    Officers tracked down and arrested a 16-year-old boy who was found with bear mace. He was released to appear in court, and has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with a release order and resisting arrest.

    A brief foot pursuit led police to arrest a second 15-year-old boy in the 1000 block of 10th Street. The K-9 unit discovered a bag with a can of bear mace that was thrown away by the suspect.

    The boy was remanded in custody and has also been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with a release order and resisting arrest.

    Officers were able to track down a third boy they believe could have been the victim, but he didn’t cooperate with the investigation.

    16-year-old boy facing break and enter, assault charges

    Just before midnight, officers were called to the 100 block of 2nd Street, where a 16-year-old boy was reportedly kicking a door to a home.

    The investigation revealed the suspect broke into the home and spit on a resident’s face. He was found near the property and arrested.

    He was charged with breaking and entering and committing assault.

    According to the city, the 16-year-old will be released from the Brandon police station once he’s sober, and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 9.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News