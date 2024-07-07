Weapons, assault charges laid against Brandon teens in separate incidents

Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.

According to a city news release, police were called to the 1400 block of Lorne Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday, responding to a group of boys chasing another boy while carrying bear mace and a machete.

Officers tracked down and arrested a 16-year-old boy who was found with bear mace. He was released to appear in court, and has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with a release order and resisting arrest.

A brief foot pursuit led police to arrest a second 15-year-old boy in the 1000 block of 10th Street. The K-9 unit discovered a bag with a can of bear mace that was thrown away by the suspect.

The boy was remanded in custody and has also been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with a release order and resisting arrest.

Officers were able to track down a third boy they believe could have been the victim, but he didn’t cooperate with the investigation.

16-year-old boy facing break and enter, assault charges

Just before midnight, officers were called to the 100 block of 2nd Street, where a 16-year-old boy was reportedly kicking a door to a home.

The investigation revealed the suspect broke into the home and spit on a resident’s face. He was found near the property and arrested.

He was charged with breaking and entering and committing assault.

According to the city, the 16-year-old will be released from the Brandon police station once he’s sober, and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 9.