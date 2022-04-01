Weapons-related incident in Winnipeg's North End sends one person to hospital

Police on scene of the weapons-related incident on Thursday, March 31. Police on scene of the weapons-related incident on Thursday, March 31.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegate receives cultural name in ceremony outside Vatican

Lorelei Williams, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, was given her cultural name outside the Vatican on Thursday night after delegates met with the pope to discuss the Catholic Church's responsibility for the abuses suffered in Canada's residential school.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island