Weapons-related incident in Winnipeg's North End sends one person to hospital

One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday afternoon following a weapons-related incident in Winnipeg’s North End.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were investigating the incident at Salter Street and Alfred Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

One person went to the hospital in unstable condition. However, their current condition is not known.

Winnipeg police officers have not provided any further information on the matter, but do expect to provide more details on Friday.