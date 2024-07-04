Weather advisory warns of possible funnel clouds in parts of Manitoba

Keep your eyes on the sky on Thursday - we could be in for some severe weather in parts of southern Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a funnel cloud advisory for the southwest.

These types of funnel clouds aren’t usually a danger on the ground, but if they intensify, they could produce a landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes don’t usually cause significant damage, but they can still be dangerous.

Otherwise, there is also the potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon in the southwest and south-central regions.

Showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in Winnipeg and the southeast either.

Temperatures across the south will reach the mid-20s this afternoon while northern areas will see daytime highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Sky conditions are more stable across the north and most regions will enjoy a nice mix of sun cloud.

The sky will clear over most of the province overnight ahead of sunshine and warm July temperatures on Friday.