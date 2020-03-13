Weather prompts highway closure between Headingley and Portage
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 7:54AM CST
Westbound lanes on Highway 1 are closed from Headlingley to Portage la Prairie. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A section of Highway 1 is closed Friday morning due to poor weather conditions.
According to the province, the westbound lanes are closed from Headingley to Portage la Prairie, though eastbound lanes are open.
This road closure was brought on due to high winds and poor winter driving conditions.